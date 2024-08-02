The Common Blunder That Makes Shelling Lobster So Much Harder

Shelling might just be the most tedious aspect of cooking lobster at home. No matter what you do, the meat seems to be stuck to the shell. You'd think the trick of adding boiled eggs to an ice bath for a more seamless peel would apply to lobsters, but when it comes to separating the shell from lobster meat, the technique couldn't be any more different from peeling eggs. Instead of utilizing ice water, heat is better suited when removing the outer layer of this seafood.

In no way does that mean fully cooking the lobster first, a mistake that might just make shelling more difficult. If you've ever roasted lobster, you probably had trouble shelling it. Thanks to the slow build-up of heat and prolonged period in that environment, the proteins in the lobster meat will chemically bond to the shell, making the removal process less than ideal.

On the other hand, using the technique of soaking lobster in boiled water for a couple of minutes causes the exterior to heat up quickly, and in return, the meat rapidly shrinks, preventing the chemical bonds from developing. The speed at which the heat hits the submerged crustacean in steaming hot water will do wonders.