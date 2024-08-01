Don't Make This Mistake With Dragon Fruit Drinks

Dragon fruits earn their attention-grabbing reputations, clad in spectacularly showy, dragon-like spikes and brilliant magenta skins. Though stunningly appealing from a visual perspective, it's the interior that really matters. Fortunately, the inner flesh is a standout culinary attraction in its own right, scattered with tiny, bold, black seeds and either stark white or deep red pulp. Popular dragon-fruit beverages include smoothies, sodas, juices, sparkling waters, and, increasingly, dragon fruit cocktails. It's possible to buy dragon fruit syrups or cocktail mixers, especially for colorful cosmopolitan drinks, but there's a tastier option: using actual fresh dragon fruits.

For some insight on making dragon fruit drinks and avoiding potential pitfalls, we reached out to an expert in the field: Jayson Goldstein, Food and Beverage Director at YOTEL Boston's Vela Seaport and Deck 12. Goldstein knows a thing or two about working with perky little fruits, given Vela's nonalcoholic pina-passion cocktail and Deck 12's Passionfruit mojito, as well as its watermelon cooler with dragon fruit and Meyer lemon vodka.

There's one thing that's a no brainer when using fresh dragon fruits in cocktails, according to Goldstein. It involves that pulpy flesh and those defining black seeds. The biggest mistake you can make is not straining them out of the final mixture. Unlike naturally thick smoothies, you want a lighter, more refreshing profile in a cocktail. "Not only does a cocktail have to taste great and be well balanced," explains Goldstein. "It also needs to look appealing."