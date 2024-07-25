Costco's Latest Meal Kit Is A Japanese Spin On Shrimp Tacos

Is there anything that our beloved Costco doesn't have? Aside from the wholesaler's extensive catalog of rare liquors and classic hot dogs, the retailer is a fixture for ready-made meals that we love. And now, Costco is adding one more to its repertoire. Costco prepares food quite regularly, something we appreciate when we can't be bothered to cook. The newest addition to Costco's ready-made meals is a tempura shrimp taco kit.

According to a recent Reddit post, the new product is pretty much just like your standard shrimp tacos — it comes with corn and flour tortillas, a shredded cabbage mix, pico de gallo, and a cilantro lime cream. The Japanese influence comes from the tempura breading on the shrimp. While most shrimp tacos use seafood that is either grilled or sautéed, the Costco version features shrimp breaded and fried with an airy batter, giving the tacos an interesting contrast between the crisp outside coating and juicy shrimp within.

Though the kits come with 12 tortillas and about 12 shrimp apiece, Costco is charging $5.99 per pound for each one, so the prices will vary. Some Costco customers noted on Reddit that one kit can feed around two or three people, so you can definitely stock up on them to keep in the fridge for guests. To prepare the tacos, the kit instructs you to heat the shrimp in the oven or air fryer for around eight to 10 minutes.