For Lighter Empanadas, Add A Dollop Of Yogurt To Your Dough

Nada is better than empanadas, those crispy hand pies that can be filled with anything from meat, cheese, and vegetables to apples and cinnamon, then fried or baked to golden perfection. Cousins to Indian samosas, Italian calzones, and Polish pierogi, these half-moon snacks are associated with Central or South American cuisine but have a surprising migratory history with origins in the Middle East. Regardless of where they came from or how they made their way to America, empanadas are a versatile, easy-to-eat, and filling food that can be adapted in many ways, including making them lighter with the addition of yogurt.

For starters, empanada dough differs from dessert pie dough in that it is less flaky and more tender due to its higher flour-to-fat ratio. Traditionally, the fat can come from lard, shortening, butter, or extra eggs, which helps the pastry dough become more sturdy and able to hold the fillings more securely. But, any of these fat elements can be replaced by Greek yogurt, which will lighten the dough and give it a tangy taste while adding some extra protein and cutting the calories in half.