The Trader Joe's Chips That Just Don't Have Any Flavor
Trader Joe's seems to have no shortage of amazing snacks. From savory to sweet to downright strange, there is always something to sample. However, not all Trader Joe's snacks are created equal. In fact, some are not even worth trying.
Unfortunately, out of the many chips at Trader Joe's, the Veggie & Flaxseed Corn Tortilla Chips just do not make the cut. Although the chips are generous in size, the texture is a bit too thick and tough to be enjoyable. As for the taste, despite the bag boasting the flavors of carrot and tomato, spinach and garlic, and red beet and onion, the flavors are bland and not recognizable from each other. Even customers who enjoy these chips claim that the flavors are completely indistinguishable from each other.
Overall, these colorful chips do not have colorful flavors to match their appearance. Although these flaxseed chips can be supplemented with sauces and dips for extra flavor, by themselves, they have very little to offer in terms of taste. It is better to skip these chips and reach for another kind of tortilla chip at Trader Joe's, like the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips.
The truth about flaxseed tortilla chips
Customers who do enjoy these chips attribute their enjoyment to the fact that these chips taste good with sauces. But even if these chips are good at holding dip, there are surely chips out there that are just as good at that particular function while also tasting good on their own.
Another issue is that Trader Joe's Veggie & Flaxseed Corn Tortilla Chips claim to have health benefits, including 500 mg of omega-3 fatty acids due to the flaxseeds present in the chips per serving. While it is true that ground flaxseed is high in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, whole flaxseeds are not as easily digested, which means consumers will not get the full health benefits from eating them. These chips do not specify if they use whole or ground flaxseeds, making it hard to confirm if there are even any health benefits to gain. Given the fact that several customers and media outlets have given the chips good reviews based on their health benefits, this lack of transparency is somewhat troubling.
The flaxseeds in these chips have also caused indigestion for several customers. Complaints date as far back as 2011, with customers saying that they experienced severe bloating, gassiness, and even cramps after eating the chips. It would seem that the issue has yet to be resolved, as a customer in 2022 complained of the same issues.