The Trader Joe's Chips That Just Don't Have Any Flavor

Trader Joe's seems to have no shortage of amazing snacks. From savory to sweet to downright strange, there is always something to sample. However, not all Trader Joe's snacks are created equal. In fact, some are not even worth trying.

Unfortunately, out of the many chips at Trader Joe's, the Veggie & Flaxseed Corn Tortilla Chips just do not make the cut. Although the chips are generous in size, the texture is a bit too thick and tough to be enjoyable. As for the taste, despite the bag boasting the flavors of carrot and tomato, spinach and garlic, and red beet and onion, the flavors are bland and not recognizable from each other. Even customers who enjoy these chips claim that the flavors are completely indistinguishable from each other.

Overall, these colorful chips do not have colorful flavors to match their appearance. Although these flaxseed chips can be supplemented with sauces and dips for extra flavor, by themselves, they have very little to offer in terms of taste. It is better to skip these chips and reach for another kind of tortilla chip at Trader Joe's, like the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips.