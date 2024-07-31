The Absolute Best Type Of Beans For Homemade Refried Beans

If you've never made refried beans, there's a decent chance that you don't actually know what kind of beans they're made from. After all, there's nothing to distinguish the well-blended brown mush that comes in a can or as a side at Mexican restaurants. Does it even matter what kind of bean you use?

For answers, Tasting Table turned to Cuban-Colombian chef Ronaldo Linares. A graduate of the Institute for Culinary Education, Linares has appeared on shows like "Chopped," "Chef Race," and more. He's also a spokesperson for the American Heart Association and has a substantial following on Instagram and TikTok. Linares specializes in Latin American cuisine — and he knows a thing or two about beans.

"The best beans to use for homemade refried beans hands down are pinto beans," he explained. "Its creamy texture and slightly nutty flavor works perfectly for this dish." Pinto beans aren't just well-suited for refried beans, they're also the standard throughout most of Mexico — and they have deep roots in the area's culture and cuisine. First domesticated 7,000 to 8,000 years ago throughout Mexico and Peru, they're now among the most popular types of bean in the world.

However, cooks in Mexico's Oaxaca region don't stick to the mold. There, refried beans made from black beans are the norm. Seasoned with spices like avocado leaves, chilies, and bay leaves, Oaxaca-style refried beans have a unique flavor. They tend to have a different texture too, since black beans are firmer than pinto beans.