Spice Up Mexican-Style Tuna Salad With This Creamy Dressing

Canned tuna can be used in far more recipes than the creamy salad many of us eat with crackers or on a sandwich. It's an affordable, relatively healthy, and easy-to-find ingredient for more traditional leafy salads too. One thing about tinned tuna, however, is that it's sort of bland on its own, so it needs a bold dressing to pair with your favorite veggies. To help spruce up your salad game, we have a creamy and spicy dressing suggestion for you to try (and you might want to make a double batch).

We're talking about the custom dressing featured in our original Mexican-inspired tuna salad created by Tasting Table recipe developer Julie Kinnaird. The dressing works so well in this particular salad because its creaminess melds well with the crunchy lettuce and tortilla chips, while its spice levels provide more heat and flavor to the tuna. It gets heat from jalapeños, acidity from fresh lime juice, and an herby boost from the cilantro. The creamy base comes from a combination of mayonnaise and sour cream, two ingredients that also temper the spicy flavors from those other ingredients.