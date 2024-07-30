Why It's A Mistake To Make Fried Eggs With Water

The idea of fat-free fried eggs is quite fascinating. It would be amazing if you could enjoy your favorite breakfast for a fraction of the calories. You'd also avoid the oil splatters and rubbery whites that come with cooking in olive oil. Thus, some are sold on the notion of frying eggs in water. Unlike the traditional approach of using oil or butter, frying eggs in water eliminates the extra fat yet purportedly gives delicious results. So we gave it a go ourselves. We started with high hopes but after experimenting with 10 methods to cook fried eggs, including one with water, another with bacon fat, and even one with chili crisp, we concluded with a different opinion.

The method with water didn't turn out as great as it sounded on paper and was our least favorite cooking method for fried eggs. The eggs came out soggy and watered down so they had a weak flavor, while the egg white didn't quite firm up in consistency. Instead, it tore away from the yolk as the white frame gave in to water bubbles. Overall, the flavor and texture of eggs fried with water fell short. We further concluded that cooking with water is a mistake since the intrusive bubbling won't even let you get in a decent flip to jell up the egg yolk.