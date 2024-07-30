The Best Wine Pairing For Your Cheese Quesadillas

Mexican cuisine is known for its spicy, zesty, savory dishes, from salsas and guacamole to birria, tacos, and enchiladas. While most of us would normally pair a spicy Mexican meal with a margarita, paloma, or michelada to refresh our taste buds, wine is an unlikely pairing. However, there's an argument to be made for pairing wine with cheese quesadillas. We've consulted Andrew Limberg, a sommelier and operations manager at James Beard finalist Vietnamese restaurant Moon Rabbit, for his expert advice on the perfect wine to sip alongside this Mexican treat.

Mexico may be the land of tequila and mezcal, but Limberg notes that wineries throughout the country are producing delicious products. "The Baja region of Mexico is making some really great wines," he says. "And a sauvignon blanc from there would be a slam dunk." Sauvignon blancs are known for their high acidity and crisp finish along with zesty tasting notes and aromas of citrus, tropical fruits, and even bell peppers. With a medium body and tangy tastes similar to those found in a tropical cocktail, it's no wonder why Limberg would suggest a sauvignon blanc to pair with quesadillas.