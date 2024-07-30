How Long Should You Let Ice Cream Cake Set Before Decorating?

We're going to take a wild guess that every ice cream cake you've ever had has been purchased from an ice cream parlor, grocery store, or bakery. There is nothing wrong with letting the experts handle the hard stuff. The thing is, though, an ice cream cake may seem intimidating, but it isn't really all that difficult to pull together. That said, there are a few tips and tricks that experts, such as Salt & Straw Co-Founder and Head Ice Cream Maker Tyler Malek, are happy to share with us civilians that help perfect the process.

One quandary you may have is when to add the all-important decorations to your ice cream cake. Busting out a sweet treat that is a bit intricate — such as our tri-colored traditional spumoni ice cream cake — is usually reserved for special occasions and, as such, you're probably going to want to add some flourishes with frosting and other ingredients. But an ice cream cake presents a unique problem in that it needs to be kept as cold as possible to hold its shape. Malek shared with Tasting Table that patience is of the essence, telling us that you shouldn't decorate the cake until it is "completely hardened" in the freezer, a process that takes, at minimum, "six to eight hours" or overnight.