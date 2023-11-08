Salt & Straw Launches Its First-Ever Ice Cream Cakes

Dwanta Claus is at it again. The jolly old alter ego of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is joining forces with Salt & Straw to debut yet another round of holiday-themed frozen treats, but this time the collaboration explores new territory with the introduction of two decadent (in a good way) ice cream cakes. Since 2018, Johnson (aka Dwanta Claus) has partnered with Salt & Straw to create limited-time holiday ice cream flavors inspired by some of his favorite foods.

Previous combos — many of which have showcased Johnson's Teremana Tequila — include PB&J Coconut Banana Pancakes (spiced banana ice cream blended with bits of Johnson's favorite coconut banana pancakes, homemade peanut butter cups, marionberry jam, candied coconut flakes, and streusel crumble) and Naughty Nutty, Tipsy Toasty Teremana Pecan Pie (a pecan pie-inspired blend of tequila-spiked ice cream, brown sugar, vanilla, and roasted pecans).

Widely considered one of Hollywood's good guys, Johnson shared his life philosophy with Forbes in 2021: "I always say, 'It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice.'" Salt & Straw's holiday-themed ice cream cakes – and first-ever ice cream cakes in general — are an apt reflection of that point of view. According to a press release, this season's collaboration, developed in partnership with Tyler Malek, Salt & Straw co-founder and pastry chef, includes two seven-layer ice cream cakes: One is "Naughty" and the other is "Nice."