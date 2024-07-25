Review: The Rolling Stones' New Crossfire Hurricane Rum Offers Cocktail Satisfaction

"Please allow me to introduce myself; I'm a rum of wealth and taste." Okay, maybe those aren't the exact lyrics, but they're quite fitting for the Rolling Stones' newest endeavor. The well-known rock band put their mark on the music industry 60 years ago and they're doing it again, only this time in the spirit industry. After years of enjoying many a cocktail, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood decided to use their talents to create something new and exciting. No, I'm not talking about their newest album, "Hackney Diamonds," I'm talking about their new Crossfire Hurricane rum.

Celebrity spirits are nothing new. A-list actors and popular chefs have been putting their money behind all types of liquor for years. But plenty of musicians have as well and now the Rolling Stones have joined the ranks with other rockers like Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine. With the beloved tiki trend and rum bars having a modern-day renaissance, it makes perfect sense that the infamous 60's rock band would want to add their rum to the numerous choices available. Since I love the band and I'll never say no to a great Caribbean rum, I was thrilled to get a taste. But will Crossfire be as big a hit as the band itself? Read on to find out if this rum "Start(s) Me Up" or leaves me "Shattered."

