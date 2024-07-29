Give Your Rum Runner An Upgrade With Real Fruit

When temperatures rise, it's time to enjoy a fruity rum runner on the beach — the cocktail that became a signature tiki bar drink of Key West, Florida in the 1950s. Its popularity in the area followed on from its Prohibition-era smuggling roots and it remains a widespread beach bar favorite. A classic rum runner usually contains both dark and light rum plus a blend of fruit juices and is easy to make at home, but you can really up the ante at your next party by giving your rum runner an upgrade with real fruit.

We spoke to Jayson Goldstein, food and beverage director at YOTEL Boston's Vela Seaport and Deck 12, and this is his expert tip for infusing the rum runner with more real fruit flavor, as opposed to relying simply on fruity liqueurs: "We like to use organic frozen fruit and sous vide the fruit with what spirit we are infusing it with. This way it's made with true natural sugar and not all the 'natural flavoring' you find in most infused spirits." That's right, it's time to break out your sous vide machine and start using it to make upgraded cocktails as well.