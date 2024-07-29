Nonstick Vs Stainless Steel: Which Skillet Is Best For Stir-Fry?

Both nonstick and stainless steel skillets heat up fast and evenly to get that quick browning and nice smell on our meat and veggies. So why do some people insist that searing in a stainless steel pan is better? It could be that the shine makes it easier to see the browning. Or it could be that people just prefer the crisped up bits that stick to the bottom of the pan.

A stainless steel skillet would be the best for stir-frying as long as food just doesn't stick to it, right? Here's the thing: You can actually prevent anything from sticking to your stainless steel skillets if you know how. By letting your stainless steel skillet get hot enough before adding oil, nothing will stick to it. To do this, preheat your pan on medium heat, which is around 350-375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Don't have an infrared thermometer? Just pour a spoonful of water (or drizzle it with your hand like Salt Bae) into the pan. If the water forms droplets rather than just a puddle and you can swirl them around, then the pan is hot enough — this is called the Leidenfrost effect. Try frying some eggs with this method, and you'll see the eggs just slide right off the pan without a hitch. Then, with a stainless steel skillet in hand, just master your tossing, and you'll be ready to take on any stir-fry recipe.