The Telltale Sign That Your Apple Is Rotten Right To The Core

Apples are one of the heartiest, longest-lasting fruits. There are types that can even last over a year with the proper storage. But what does happen when an apple's time runs out, or if it hasn't been stored in optimal conditions? Apples can be a bit tricky in this department: There are different varieties in different hues, and some spots in varying shades aren't uncommon nor are they signs the apple is bad or unsafe to eat. So, how do you know when the apple is indeed unsafe or, at the very least, unpleasant to eat?

If those spots on an apple are brown, that's usually the most telling sign of spoilage. These spots can get soft and mushy, and even ooze. If your apple shows any of these indicators, toss that fruit. These spots show up over time, but their development can be expedited if an apple is dropped hard enough or if it's cut into. This is because that impact causes an apple's cells to pop open and let chemicals and oxygens mingle throughout the fruit, creating and quickening chemical reactions. Polyphenols from the cells are exposed to enzymes, which causes the browning, undesirable in both texture and flavor. When you cut into a perfectly fresh apple and it sits for a bit, this is what explains its browning; that apple is safe to eat for a little while, but its quality is degrading by the moment.