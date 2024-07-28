The Tasting Tip To Remember When Ordering Wine At A Restaurant

Wine bars and fine-dining restaurants pride themselves on their extensive wine collections, employing sommeliers to help customers navigate the overwhelming choice. But sometimes even a sommelier's guidance can come up short. You still need to taste the bottle you ordered, and if you're less than satisfied, you may consider sending it back. We consulted a sommelier for expert ordering and tasting tips to consider before sending a bottle back.

Scott Mattson, sommelier and co-owner of Denver's Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club talked to Tasting Table and shed light on factors that could affect your first sip of wine. He also suggested steps to ensure you're giving the wine you ordered the best chance. Mattson argues that the taste of wine can be tainted by pre-dinner drinks, saying, "Keep in mind if you taste a wine right after a sip of a martini or an old fashioned, you'll likely be perceiving things a bit oddly."

Consequently, he recommends not jumping to conclusions after the first sip, but instead going "back for a second or third taste." You could also take a swig of water to cleanse your palate before the next sip. Another issue Mattson mentions is if your wine seems too strong or "abrasive." In such cases, Mattson says to "ask the sommelier if the bottle will be better after a few minutes of breathing in a decanter." Decanting wine mellows its abrasiveness by aerating it, while those extra few minutes of waiting will let unappetizing sediments settle.