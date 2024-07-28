Why Braising Is Key To The Absolute Best Corn Ribs

There are all kinds of great ribs out there, but if you're looking to satisfy your need to chow down on a fistful of flavor but don't want to use meat, corn ribs could be just the thing. While most people familiar with corn ribs know that they're best when cooked over a hot grill, not everyone knows the simple tip to do beforehand for perfect corn ribs every time. Luckily, we had a chance to talk all about it with chef Takahiro Sakaeda at Nami Nori in New York City. Nami Nori is currently running corn ribs as a specialty summer item, so Sakaeda has gotten very familiar with what it takes to make this dish pop.

If you've ever had the courage to try making corn ribs yourself, you're likely aware of just how difficult it can be to get the corn kernels to hold together. Basically, you need to stand the corn cob upright before carefully slicing downwards without slicing off a thumb in the process. It's infamously difficult, but Sakaeda struck a positive note.

"It's actually not as hard as you think," Sakaeda told Tasting Table. "The real trick is to refrain from cutting them until the initial braise is finished. It softens the cob just perfectly enough to slice right through." His braising trick is pretty similar to our best method for cutting corn ribs, which is to boil the corn before attempting to slice them, but braising has a few benefits over boiling.