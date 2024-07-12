The Best Method For Cutting Corn Ribs Takes One Extra Step

Unless you've been blessed with the skills of a samurai swordsman, you may find it tricky to cut through the fibrous core of an ear of corn to make corn ribs without slicing a finger. They say the trick is to stand your corn up vertically on your cutting board, place your knife across the center and gently saw it back and forth in a rocking motion (while wearing optional oven mitts to protect your hands). However, this technique can cause your lengths of corn to split into smaller pieces and still requires a deft hand. The best method for cutting corn ribs? Take one extra step and boil them for a few minutes to soften the kernels and the core before slicing them.

The classic way to prep a shucked ear of corn for corn ribs is to wash them well and cut them into quarters before grilling them so the ends curl up slightly to mimic the curved shape of pork or lamb ribs. Boiling the corn for a short burst (anything from 3-5 minutes depending on the size of your cob) lends it some flexibility, which allows a sharp knife to slice seamlessly through the core without it losing its toothsome texture. Then all you need to do is take each half and cut through it again to make quarters before seasoning them up and grilling them to create smoky handheld veggie snacks that have an appetizing texture and color.