The Nespresso Master Origins Pod With The Most Intense Flavor

Nespresso is known for its stable of high-end coffee collections, including quasi-permanent selections and evolving limited-time curations. They range from barista creations to Italian-inspired roasts, and world explorations highlighting coffee profiles from Sweden, Brazil, Turkey, Argentina, and many more. Then there's the exclusive aura of Reviving Origins, available in the Vertuo line, and the Master Crafted Single Origins collection of capsules in Nespresso's Original coffee system. It's those Master Origins coffees that hold multi-layered pockets of intrigue, including one that stands out for harboring deeply intense flavor: the India capsules.

The Master Crafted Single Origins series features coffee from five different countries, but that's not the only distinction. The Nespresso tagline for this collection is "mastered by craftsmen, inspired by the land," with each coffee evolving from distinct processing methods or unique growing regions. Each carries its own intensity rating, as is the practice with all Nespresso capsules and pods. Within this series, the lightly colored spring-green capsule holding the most intense flavor is the Master Origins India coffee, landing at 11 on Nespresso's designated intensity scale. That compares to its Master collection cohorts with intensity levels ranging from five to six, and one at a level eight.

The India coffee is a mix of robusta and arabica beans bearing earthy, woody, and spicy flavor notes. What makes them really stand out is a highly specialized custom known as "monsooning." To receive a designation of monsoon coffee, the beans are exposed to moisture, but not in the typical wet-processed way.