The Absolute Worst Time To Use The Self-Clean Option On Your Oven

Home cooks have been pressing the "self-clean" button since the Thermador oven hit the market in 1963. It's a time- and labor-saving way to bypass strenuous scrubbing, but of course, this hands-off feature comes with an infamous catch: The smell. Many modern home cooks steer clear of the self-clean button altogether, preferring to scrub their ovens by hand to avoid it. All that burning food reeks and the odor fills the kitchen alongside a cloud of tremendous heat. It's enough to drive cooks out of the house, forcing them to drop off laundry or get groceries until the cycle is over. This might even sound like an expert foray into multitasking, right? Not exactly.

To be safe, never self-clean your oven when you're going to sleep or leaving the house. Just like lighting a candle and walking away, leaving this hotbox unattended is an unnecessary fire and smoke risk to your health and home. The entire self-cleaning process will last for around three to five hours, and the oven should not be used for another one to three hours after running the cycle, both of which will put the appliance temporarily out of commission. Take this span into account as you anticipate dinner prep and bedtime. Depending on your daily schedule, the "right" time to self-clean your oven could be first thing in the morning or between dinner and sleep. For average use, running a cycle every four to six months is a good part of regular appliance maintenance.