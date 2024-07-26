It's Time To Start Pickling Your Hot Dogs
Hot dogs are arguably settled happily amongst America's favorite foods, but they also rank pretty high in other countries as well, and they come in so many makes and models that it's hard to conceive of anything else that can be done to them. But hey, why not pickle them? The origins of pickled hot dogs are a bit uncertain, but we do know that old German recipes of pickled sausage have been handed down, and many have replaced the sausage with American-style hot dogs. Depending on where you grew up, you may have enjoyed pickled hot dogs or sausage links from a jar at the corner market or gas station. Whether you're partial to all-beef franks, turkey dogs, or cocktail weenies, pickling hot dogs is easy, fun, and flexible. The main pickling components are vinegar, salt, and spices, but the recipe can be tailored to taste.
Start with the hot dogs of your choice and place them in a 16-ounce jar. To the jar, add the spices you like best. Try hot pepper flakes, pickling spices, freshly sliced onions, or whole cloves of garlic. Bring the vinegar, salt, and water to a simmer and pour the mixture over the hot dogs. Allow the contents of the jar to cool to room temperature and stick them in the fridge. The pickled hot dogs will be ready to eat in three to four days, but, as with anything pickled, the longer they sit the better they get.
Serve pickled dogs as big or little bites
In addition to the ease of preparation and versatility of flavor profiles for pickled hot dogs, there are multiple ways to prepare and serve them. You can leave them whole before pickling, or cut them into bite-sized pieces. They will absorb the flavor of the brine either way, but if left whole, you can reheat the dogs and place them in a bun to enjoy with your favorite condiments. For double the briny goodness, try topping pickled dogs with some sauerkraut.
Want to add some extra layers of spice to the dogs? Try Tasting Table's vibrant pickled hot dog recipe, developed by Tess Le Moing, which uses Louisiana brand hot links, and add some jalapeño peppers to the jar, double up on hot pepper flakes, or use a few drops of your favorite hot sauce in the brine. Just make sure you taste the links first to determine the heat level. For a jar of smoky dogs, try using cocktail time's favorite weenies, little smokies. Add some chipotle powder to the spices in the brine for an earthy kick, or counteract the smokiness with a bit more sugar. Add the pickled hot dogs to your charcuterie board alongside some cooling aioli sauce.
You can also replace pickled hot dogs in your favorite sausage recipes. This recipe for mustard sheet pan sausage and apples is a great swap for pickled hot dogs, with the zesty punch of the pickling brine complementing the sweetness of the baked apples.