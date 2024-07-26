It's Time To Start Pickling Your Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are arguably settled happily amongst America's favorite foods, but they also rank pretty high in other countries as well, and they come in so many makes and models that it's hard to conceive of anything else that can be done to them. But hey, why not pickle them? The origins of pickled hot dogs are a bit uncertain, but we do know that old German recipes of pickled sausage have been handed down, and many have replaced the sausage with American-style hot dogs. Depending on where you grew up, you may have enjoyed pickled hot dogs or sausage links from a jar at the corner market or gas station. Whether you're partial to all-beef franks, turkey dogs, or cocktail weenies, pickling hot dogs is easy, fun, and flexible. The main pickling components are vinegar, salt, and spices, but the recipe can be tailored to taste.

Start with the hot dogs of your choice and place them in a 16-ounce jar. To the jar, add the spices you like best. Try hot pepper flakes, pickling spices, freshly sliced onions, or whole cloves of garlic. Bring the vinegar, salt, and water to a simmer and pour the mixture over the hot dogs. Allow the contents of the jar to cool to room temperature and stick them in the fridge. The pickled hot dogs will be ready to eat in three to four days, but, as with anything pickled, the longer they sit the better they get.