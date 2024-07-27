The Cheesy Way Your Mini Skillet Can Become The Star Of Your Next Party

Did you know you can turn your mini skillet into the star of your next party with a wheel of cheese? Melt or broil the cheese in the oven and it becomes a fun party dip for chips, veggies, fruits, or crackers, or the centerpiece of a mini skillet charcuterie board. So the next time you're shopping at the supermarket, grab your favorite cheese that melts with heat, be it a wheel or brie, provolone, or camembert cheese. Fontina, gouda, mozzerrella, or gruyère cheese work too. These are the cheeses that melt better than the others as they are softer and have more moisture. Which cheese you choose is really up to you, but we're partial to brie because it melts and spreads like a dream.

Place the wheel of cheese in the middle of the mini skillet and bake or broil it until the top is somewhat gratinated and the inside is melty. Cooking cheese this way is a clever use for your tiny cast iron skillet. When removing the skillet from the oven, be careful as the handle and the rest of the skillet will be very hot.

Serve the cheese while it is still hot, directly in the skillet. How you serve the cheese is up to you.