Pork tenderloin is prized for being, well, tender. But this doesn't mean the cut isn't at risk of becoming tough, chewy, and void of flavor when improperly prepared. Luckily, you can keep cooking time brief to ensure a better-tasting tenderloin, as well as marinate the meat. The only catch is that tenderloin must undergo a lengthy marinade for the best results.

There's not much that a marinade can't do. A good marinade — meaning those made using the absolute best ingredient ratio – has the power to elevate and enhance flavor. It's also capable of improving texture by encouraging the meat to develop a crisp and evenly browned exterior. Plus, it helps the meat to maintain a juicy and near-buttery interior. That said, to maximize the benefits of a marinade, knowing how to use the rich and tangy mixture is essential. Coating cuts entirely is a good place to start. However, it's just as important to let the meat and marinade marry for enough time. But why?

When it comes to pork tenderloin in particular, marinades need longer than mere minutes to work their magic. In comparison to delicate filets of fish or poultry, pork has a relatively dense texture, which means it can be challenging for the mixture to penetrate the meat. A lengthier marinade allows tenderizing and flavoring agents to make more of an impact on texture and flavor. As time passes, the tenderloin becomes increasingly soft, succulent, and delicious.