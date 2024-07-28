The pain au chocolat is an iconic French pastry in contemporary times, but the delicious little treat is thought to have originated not in France but in the nearby country of Austria. Pain au chocolat, which translates as chocolate bread, is a proud member of the pastry family known as Viennoiserie. The most famous example of this category is easily the croissant. You can make the pain au chocolat at home if you're up for a challenge.

The pain au chocolat was introduced to French society by the Austrian baker August Zang through his bakery, the Boulangerie Viennoise. Zang is credited for bringing the croissant to France as well, though the croissant's Austrian origin story likely dates back much farther than the pain au chocolat's. Exactly who invented the pain au chocolat and when they did so is unclear. Some people credit Zang himself for the creation because he sold the pain au chocolat's predecessor, the schokoladencroissant. There are others who question Zang's role in the story, casting doubt not only on Zang being the originator but even that he was the one to introduce the pastry to France. The jury is still out on that one, but generally speaking, Zang receives the credit these days.

A former Viennese officer, Zang was a commoner when he arrived in Paris. His talent as a baker made him incredibly successful, and his impact on French baking practices cannot be understated. He would eventually return to Austria and start another successful business — this time in the Austrian press.