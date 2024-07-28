White Chocolate Sourdough Rainbow Bread Recipe

We love a sweet rainbow bread. The sugary flavor just seems to match the sweet whimsy of the colors. This white chocolate rainbow bread is full of vibrant layers of sourdough accented by sweet and creamy white chocolate. The bread requires a few steps to put together, but it's well worth the effort: Not only is this bread gorgeous, but it tastes just as stunning as it looks. Most of the steps are fairly simple, and the recipe would be a fun one to make with children, especially if you plan to serve it for a colorful birthday party.

The bread is fancy enough for special occasions, but tasty enough to eat every day. Serve it as a sweet start to your day alongside fruit. Or go crazy and make a sweet grilled sandwich. Slather the slices of rainbow bread with salted butter, fill them with Nutella and bananas, and then grill in a non-stick pan until golden brown. White chocolate rainbow sourdough is a gorgeous addition to any table spread during Pride month or any time of the year.

Since the bread is made with a sourdough starter, it has a deeply complex flavor and chewy, fluffy texture. However, active dry yeast can be substituted for the sourdough starter in a pinch. Simply add the yeast to the warm water, but skip the pulling and turning of the dough and instead knead it with the hook of the stand mixer for 5 minutes.