Burrata And Oreos Is The Combination You Never Knew You Needed

Spreading cheese on top of an Oreo may sound like a preposterous idea to many cheese connoisseurs, but for former cheese maker and self-described cheese monger Madelyn Varela, that is exactly part of this unexpected food pairing's appeal. With a smooth, creamy texture, burrata could be the upgrade your sweet afternoon snack calls for. The smoky, fresh flavor of this buttery cheese can help build a surprisingly decadent treat you may have a difficult time resisting.

Hailing from the south of Italy, burrata is made by filling fresh mozzarella balls with a mixture of shredded mozzarella and cream known as stracciatella. The idea of burrata was originally fueled by making use of leftovers in cheese-making processes, yet the creamy, subtly sweet cheese has come to tantalize eaters with its delicate flavors and unique texture.

As we've come to discover, a smooth swipe of this deliciousness on top of a cookie can provide a creative option when munchies strike. Varela likens the cheese-and-biscuit pairing to dunking double-stuffed Oreo cookies into milk.