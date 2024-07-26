Here's Why You Should Avoid Lye-Cured Olives

There are so many different types of olives, and every variety has its own mix of salty, funky, bitter, umami, and sour flavors at work. It's why we want to snack on olives alone, grind them into tapenades, garnish martinis with them, top panzanella salads with kalamatas, and upgrade charcuterie boards with castelvetranos. But imagine if all of those signature olive flavors were gone. What if they were bland, or worse, had a chemical-tasting character? That's what can happen when olives are cured in lye.

Olives are cured to remove bitterness. Yes, some bitterness is good and what we love about olives, but when they are harvested, they have a phenolic compound called oleuropein that's harshly bitter in an unpleasant way. Curing removes this by converting olives' sugars into lactic acid and stripping out the oleuropein and any other unwanted compounds, leaving only desirable bitterness.

There are five major ways olives can be cured, and lye is the one you want to avoid. Commercial producers use lye, or sodium hydroxide, because it cures more quickly than other methods, and it's cheap. It can remove negative flavors in just days, compared to other processes' weeks or months. So, it's easy to see why lye is still used — unfortunately, it doesn't seem to stop at removing the bad flavors. Lye is known to strip out all of olives' good flavors, too, and even leave an unpleasant taste. Flavorless olives with lingering chemical notes? No, thanks.