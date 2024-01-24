Put A Greek Twist On Panzanella Salad With Kalamata Olives And Feta

A traditional panzanella salad made with crusty bread and tomatoes is attributed to Italian cuisine because it originated there in the countryside and is served in areas like Tuscany today. In nearby Greece, there's the horiatiki salad also made with fresh tomatoes plus Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and other ingredients. Both salads are enjoyed around the world so we think it's a delicious idea to combine the two recipes for a Mediterranean fusion of flavors.

To make a Greek-inspired panzanella salad, any of the ingredients found in a traditional horiatiki salad will be delicious, but the Kalamata olives and feta cheese must make it to your mixing bowl. The salty olives will complement the acidity from the tomatoes while the creaminess of feta will contrast with the crunchy bread.

If you've never made a Greek salad, check out our Greek-style seven-layer salad recipe that includes olives and feta plus chickpeas and red onions, two other ingredients that will add more flavor and texture to a panzanella sella. We'd recommend skipping the lettuce in the panzanella because it's not traditional, but go for it if you can't fathom a salad without greens. After all, we're already putting a twist on the recipe.