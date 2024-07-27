Make Whipped Ricotta Crostinis The Star Of Happy Hour With This Wine Pairing

Pinot Blanc can be found in a range of styles with tasting notes spanning from crisper, fruity palates with gentle florals in the background, to nutty notes. Plus, with bottles listed for prices below $20, you can bank on throwing a decent party without worrying about dipping too far into your savings account. When shopping for bottles of Pinot Blanc, know that this is a wine that goes by many names. Austrians label this grape variety as Weissburgunder, while Pinot Bianco can also be found stamped on labels in northwestern Italy. Pinot Blanc is also used to make other kinds of wines, like trockenbeerenauslese, one of the richest and sweetest types of dessert wine.

In line with Limberg's recommendations, look for bottles hailing from Alto Adige, which means Upper Adige, a region in Italy's north. Over half of the wine produced in this area is white, and Pinot Blanc is one such variety. The area is also known for bold reds and sleek white pours like Pinot Grigio and the unique Gewürztraminer wine. You can find bottles of Pinot Blanc that are either dry or sweet. If you're looking for a touch of celebration at your gathering, reach for a vintage that offers sparkling bubbles to help create an atmosphere of festivity. Attendees can enjoy the ricotta crostini you made while washing down bites with this refreshing white.