Make Whipped Ricotta Crostinis The Star Of Happy Hour With This Wine Pairing
If you've spent the afternoon whipping ricotta to a luxuriously decadent smoothness, your completed dish should be highlighted by a proper wine pairing. We asked Sommelier and Operations Manager of Moon Rabbit, Andrew Limberg, a 2024 James Beard Foundation nominee and semi-finalist, for suggestions. "If it is a whipped ricotta crostini situation, just something light and playful from Alto Adige like Pinot Blanc," he advised.
Brighter notes of Pinot Blanc can complement richer, highly flavorful dishes like our three sisters whipped ricotta recipe. Because most Pinot Blancs are dry and subtle, they lend well to pairings without distracting from your homemade dishes. When served alongside crunchy crostini, the combination of smooth, earthy ingredients dance well together. Subtle tasting notes of Pinot Blanc complement herb-topped pieces of bread toasted in olive oil or butter, and the reliably delicate aromas of this white wine variety can provide nutty, gentle noses that will elevate spreads of fig and caramelized onion whipped ricotta dip.
A wine by many names
Pinot Blanc can be found in a range of styles with tasting notes spanning from crisper, fruity palates with gentle florals in the background, to nutty notes. Plus, with bottles listed for prices below $20, you can bank on throwing a decent party without worrying about dipping too far into your savings account. When shopping for bottles of Pinot Blanc, know that this is a wine that goes by many names. Austrians label this grape variety as Weissburgunder, while Pinot Bianco can also be found stamped on labels in northwestern Italy. Pinot Blanc is also used to make other kinds of wines, like trockenbeerenauslese, one of the richest and sweetest types of dessert wine.
In line with Limberg's recommendations, look for bottles hailing from Alto Adige, which means Upper Adige, a region in Italy's north. Over half of the wine produced in this area is white, and Pinot Blanc is one such variety. The area is also known for bold reds and sleek white pours like Pinot Grigio and the unique Gewürztraminer wine. You can find bottles of Pinot Blanc that are either dry or sweet. If you're looking for a touch of celebration at your gathering, reach for a vintage that offers sparkling bubbles to help create an atmosphere of festivity. Attendees can enjoy the ricotta crostini you made while washing down bites with this refreshing white.