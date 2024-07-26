Here's What It Means If Your Nespresso Machine Starts Blinking Red

Coffee devotees, myself included, think our Nespresso machines can do no wrong, as the saying goes. But let's get real: Any high-performance, frequently used countertop appliance needs some loving care from time to time. That includes Nespresso machines, specifically the Vertuo line that's designed with advanced technology for creating pro-level coffee and espresso drinks. Fortunately, the machine's Swiss whiz creators make it pretty easy to troubleshoot things like blinking red lights.

Some issues can be prevented by avoiding common Nespresso machine mistakes. But when you get that dreaded red light on a Vertuo machine, it's typically just a heads-up for minor maintenance needs. It's important to remember that issues may differ depending on the action of the red light. Is it solid red or blinking red? Does it blink twice or three times, and what color does it return to after it's done blinking? Sometimes, the lighted ring can even be half-red and half-green.

Before putting on your Nespresso detective hat, a few quick actions may solve the problem. First, try unplugging the machine, waiting half a minute, and turning it back on. If the red light remains, blinking or not, check for sufficient water in the attached container. Finally, open the lid and look for obstructions such as a stuck capsule that failed to exit the chute. Empty the used-capsule container, which can affect the machine's functionality if overly full. If that light still blares or blinks, proceed to deeper troubleshooting.