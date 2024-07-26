Here's What It Means If Your Nespresso Machine Starts Blinking Red
Coffee devotees, myself included, think our Nespresso machines can do no wrong, as the saying goes. But let's get real: Any high-performance, frequently used countertop appliance needs some loving care from time to time. That includes Nespresso machines, specifically the Vertuo line that's designed with advanced technology for creating pro-level coffee and espresso drinks. Fortunately, the machine's Swiss whiz creators make it pretty easy to troubleshoot things like blinking red lights.
Some issues can be prevented by avoiding common Nespresso machine mistakes. But when you get that dreaded red light on a Vertuo machine, it's typically just a heads-up for minor maintenance needs. It's important to remember that issues may differ depending on the action of the red light. Is it solid red or blinking red? Does it blink twice or three times, and what color does it return to after it's done blinking? Sometimes, the lighted ring can even be half-red and half-green.
Before putting on your Nespresso detective hat, a few quick actions may solve the problem. First, try unplugging the machine, waiting half a minute, and turning it back on. If the red light remains, blinking or not, check for sufficient water in the attached container. Finally, open the lid and look for obstructions such as a stuck capsule that failed to exit the chute. Empty the used-capsule container, which can affect the machine's functionality if overly full. If that light still blares or blinks, proceed to deeper troubleshooting.
Red lights, green lights, or half of each
A Nespresso machine blinking red is rarely a reason to panic. Since Vertuo machines are pretty high-tech, the light appearing on the circular rim of the start button is programmed to blink according to a specific issue. So when you start seeing red, here's the kind of troubleshooting action you should take. For a continuously blinking red light and a non-moving machine head, lift the top and check for obstacles, then empty the pod/capsule container.
Other red blinking lights can be addressed as follows: For a red light blinking two times then returning to steady green, check for sufficient water. For blinking red three times every two seconds, then returning to steady red, check for obstacles. With a steady red light and the machine doesn't run, simply unplug, wait 15 minutes for a cooldown, and replug. When a machine flashes twice and goes to blinking or steady orange, it indicates special functions are either running or can be chosen. With any of these blinking light issues, Nespresso instructs users to contact its customer service team if the problem continues. The company's online troubleshooting guide provides a specific "quote code" based on the particular issue.
Finally, a half-red/half-green light says your Nespresso machine needs descaling. That generally happens with clogging from water-based mineral build-up. Fortunately, descaling is easy, though admittedly time-consuming as it takes about 20 minutes. For this process, you'll need either Nespresso's descaling solution or a homemade version made with citric acid, white vinegar, and water.