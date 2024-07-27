Frozen Veggies Are The Easiest Upgrade For Your Favorite Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese is the height of American comfort food, with a long list of boxed brands that are often as nostalgic and beloved as the more sporadic scratch-made casseroles. While your favorite mac and cheese brand is always a welcomed solution for a busy weeknight dinner, frozen veggies are the easy upgrade you need to round out the meal with a pop of color and nutrition.

Frozen veggies are pre-cut and precooked with just as many nutrients and vibrance as their raw counterpart. Plus, practically any type of vegetable you can find in the frozen food section will taste delicious smothered in cheese sauce. For small or delicate veggies, you can stir them right into a freshly made pot of boxed mac and cheese right out of the freezer. The heat from the cheese and pasta is enough to defrost them in the time it takes you to set the table.

For larger frozen vegetables that need to be heated to defrost, you can boil them with the macaroni pasta and drain them both through a colander before adding the cheese sauce. Whichever vegetables you choose, there's no extra steps or adjustments you need to make to use them in a batch of boxed macaroni and cheese.