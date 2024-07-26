Corn Is The Secret Addition For Sweeter Carbonara

When incorporating corn into simple spaghetti carbonara, it's important to build layers of flavor as you're working with few ingredients. After cutting the kernels off the cobs, don't throw them away as there are still valuable uses for those cobs. One trick is to scrape the trimmed cobs with the side of a spoon to extract as much milky, starchy, corn-flavored goodness out of the cobs as possible. Save this liquid gold and add it to the pan when you add the reserved pasta water. You can then use those scraped cobs to make corn stock, but if you don't have time, you can always add the cobs to your pasta water before boiling for an extra hint of corn.

For the kernels, add them into the pan when you add the guanciale (or pancetta, as guanciale is difficult to find), allowing them to cook in the pork fat for more depth of flavor. Once the pasta is cooked, add it to the pan with a bit of the corn pasta water, as well as the eggs and cheese that have been whisked together, stirring so everything incorporates into a silky sauce. Add another splash of pasta water if the sauce is dry, and don't forget to add an extra dose of grated cheese after serving. You could always use canned corn in a carbonara, but we recommend trying this in the summer when corn is at its peak.