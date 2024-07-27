The World's Smallest Sushi Comes From A Restaurant In Tokyo

With its rich flavor and equally rich history, sushi has become one of the most revered and loved cuisines in the entire world. Its popularity began centuries ago, with the oldest sushi restaurant in Japan celebrating over 800 years in business. Today, sushi is made in all kinds of fun rolls and fusion dishes as well as served traditionally. It can even be shaped differently based on location.

Tokyo has no shortage of amazing sushi restaurants, each making meals with great care and reverence, regardless of whether they are the tiniest of à la carte eateries or the world famous omakase Michelin starred Sukiyabashi Jiro. However, one Tokyo joint has a sushi dish that is truly unlike any other. Made with a single grain of rice, these plates of sushi are the tiniest in the world.

Proudly served at Tokyo's Sushiya no Nohachi, this special dish has attracted tourists from far and wide. The owner's son and sushi chef, Hironori, told Play Tokyo that a woman even cried upon seeing the tiny meal. Although miniature sushi is what the restaurant is most famous for, there is definitely much more than meets the eye.