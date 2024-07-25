How To Open Your Nespresso Vertuo Plus Machine If The Top Button Gets Stuck
Bleary-eyed, you stumble to grab your morning coffee. At 6:30 am, a bit of caffeine is just what you need, but disaster strikes: The top button of your Nespresso Vertuo Plus is stuck. Don't worry; no heavy-duty repairs are necessary. Instead, all you need is five seconds and a flathead screwdriver. Unplug the machine, take the screwdriver, and gently prise the silver rim upwards to release the black button in the center. As soon as it pops up, stop; this only requires the slightest amount of pressure, so don't break anything by using unnecessary force.
A quick touch test will signify that it's working again: Press the black button with the white mug symbol, and it should light up green. With that, you can resume your coffee-making, perhaps using a Nespresso hack for an extra-strong coffee to reward yourself for some successful problem-solving. Crisis averted. While enjoying your brew, scan over the user manual to ensure adequate machine maintenance moving forward. A bit of (admittedly not-so-light) reading could prevent further morning hiccups.
Why the top button of Vertuo machines can become stuck
Occasionally, sticky top buttons can be a sign of a defective machine. If you've just purchased a Nespresso Vertuo Plus and experience this issue, return it immediately for an exchange.The company honors a 30-day return policy, so act quickly to contact them if you notice any issues. You'll also need the original packaging and attached invoices.
In older coffee makers, it's important to regularly descale your machine, paying close attention to the spouts and water tank. However, it's equally vital that you routinely clean and maintain the electrical mechanisms. One of the biggest mistakes you can make when using your Nespresso machine is ignoring button maintenance. These elements can become dirty simply through day-to-day use, and any lingering grime can negatively impact performance. Compressed air or a suitable contact cleaner does a good job of loosening it up, and a micro brush is a handy tool to aid in long-term care. Keep your buttons in top condition, and there won't be a cause for coffee-making delay.