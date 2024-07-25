Bleary-eyed, you stumble to grab your morning coffee. At 6:30 am, a bit of caffeine is just what you need, but disaster strikes: The top button of your Nespresso Vertuo Plus is stuck. Don't worry; no heavy-duty repairs are necessary. Instead, all you need is five seconds and a flathead screwdriver. Unplug the machine, take the screwdriver, and gently prise the silver rim upwards to release the black button in the center. As soon as it pops up, stop; this only requires the slightest amount of pressure, so don't break anything by using unnecessary force.

A quick touch test will signify that it's working again: Press the black button with the white mug symbol, and it should light up green. With that, you can resume your coffee-making, perhaps using a Nespresso hack for an extra-strong coffee to reward yourself for some successful problem-solving. Crisis averted. While enjoying your brew, scan over the user manual to ensure adequate machine maintenance moving forward. A bit of (admittedly not-so-light) reading could prevent further morning hiccups.