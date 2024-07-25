The Ultimate Wine Pairing For Ricotta-Stuffed Shells
Ricotta-stuffed shells are a beloved cozy meal. The creamy cheese brings a lusciousness to the dish that we can't get enough of. To really elevate them to gourmet meal status, pair them with a special glass of wine. We spoke to an expert who has the perfect vino pairing for your ricotta-stuffed shells.
Stuffed shells pair well with practically any pasta sauce, but it's in a tomato sauce where they really shine. The bold flavors accentuate the milder ricotta, and Andrew Limberg, Sommelier and Operations Manager at Moon Rabbit, kept this in mind when selecting a wine to drink with the pasta. "There are some really great Sardinian Cannonau that do the trick nicely," he recommends.
The medium-bodied wine is derived from the Cannonau grape, which is rumored to have originated in Sardinia. It's characterized by a somewhat intense flavor that mirrors the bold umami of tomatoes while catering to their soft, fruitiness. The tannins are strong, yet smooth on the tongue. This lack of bitterness or rough texture makes bites of tender shells and delicate ricotta go down easily. Meanwhile, the tasting notes of red fruits and flowers bring out the richness of the tomato sauce. Despite the boldness, the wine's low acidity gives it a velvety finish rather than a sharp one, allowing the ricotta's creamy flavor to be more apparent.
Flavor your ricotta-stuffed shells to bring out the wine's notes
Andrew Limberg's recommendation matches both the cheese and the sauce; however, the other contents of the shells are equally as important. Sardinian Cannonau has tasting notes of sweet spices, dried fruit, and smoke, making it best for more savory meats. Sausage and spinach stuffed shells have all the makings of a dish suitable for the Italian wine. Ground sausage flavored with oregano, basil, and thyme brings out the aromatic herbs that are prevalent in Sardinian Cannonau while the smoky finish of the wine gives the pork more depth.
As for the wine's sweeter aspects like pomegranate, cherry, and raspberry, butternut squash-stuffed shells and burrata makes a great accompaniment. The recipe still calls for ricotta, but the burrata gives the pasta a buttery flavor that pairs well with the velvety wine. The dish also features fresh parmesan, although you can swap it out for Sardinian pecorino cheese. Standard Sardinian Cannonau is a good pick for the dish, but you can also opt for a sweeter, fortified version. Some people are opposed to dessert wines with dinner, but the sweetness from the butternut squash makes the two an incredible combination. Plus, the three tangy cheeses provide a sense of a balance, as does the lemon zest, oregano, and parsley featured in the recipe.