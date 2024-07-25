The Ultimate Wine Pairing For Ricotta-Stuffed Shells

Ricotta-stuffed shells are a beloved cozy meal. The creamy cheese brings a lusciousness to the dish that we can't get enough of. To really elevate them to gourmet meal status, pair them with a special glass of wine. We spoke to an expert who has the perfect vino pairing for your ricotta-stuffed shells.

Stuffed shells pair well with practically any pasta sauce, but it's in a tomato sauce where they really shine. The bold flavors accentuate the milder ricotta, and Andrew Limberg, Sommelier and Operations Manager at Moon Rabbit, kept this in mind when selecting a wine to drink with the pasta. "There are some really great Sardinian Cannonau that do the trick nicely," he recommends.

The medium-bodied wine is derived from the Cannonau grape, which is rumored to have originated in Sardinia. It's characterized by a somewhat intense flavor that mirrors the bold umami of tomatoes while catering to their soft, fruitiness. The tannins are strong, yet smooth on the tongue. This lack of bitterness or rough texture makes bites of tender shells and delicate ricotta go down easily. Meanwhile, the tasting notes of red fruits and flowers bring out the richness of the tomato sauce. Despite the boldness, the wine's low acidity gives it a velvety finish rather than a sharp one, allowing the ricotta's creamy flavor to be more apparent.