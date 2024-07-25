Cucumber Salsa Is The Refreshing Topping Your Tacos Need

Salsa is no monolith, that's for sure. Around Mexico and other countries of Latin America and down the aisles of grocery stores in the U.S., varieties abound that work great on tacos. There are raw and cooked salsas, those with pungent spice and others sweetened with fruit, and chunky pico de gallos and thin salsas. One often overlooked ingredient makes for a crisp and refreshing salsa and works in myriad applications: cucumbers.

Used as a vegetable but technically a fruit, cucumbers are sliced, diced, or smashed to bring a note of brightness and a vegetal tang that frequently adds balance to a dish. Similarly, salsa frequently contributes acid and freshness to the rich meats, roasted vegetables, and sumptuous melted cheeses frequently used in tacos. Thus, it is easy to see why blending salsa and cucumber works so well. Of course, there are a variety of cucumbers to choose from, but for salsas, look to use thin, flavorful kinds, such as English cucumbers, rather than the more watery and seed-laden types.

Salsas with cucumber in the mix pair well with a range of tacos, especially those with a hearty, spiced richness. Grilled or roasted chicken tacos with a chili rub can easily be perked up with a cucumber salsa verde. Light fish, such as tilapia, make for great tacos and host an easy mango salsa punched up with cucumber quite well. There are no rules; simply follow your intuition and taste.