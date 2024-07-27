10 Mistakes You Might Be Making With Your Coffee Grinder

Freshly ground coffee beans are the backbone of any good cup of java. The only way to achieve this is through the use of a coffee grinder.

Coffee grinders are vital tools that work by breaking down the beans into a coarse or fine powder, depending on your brewing method. There are many types of coffee grinders available, including manual grinders, electric grinders, and burr grinders. Each of these has its own set of strengths and weaknesses, which means choosing the right one for you depends on your favorite style of coffee.

While grinding coffee beans may not seem complicated, many common mistakes can significantly alter the quality and taste of your brew. Since grinding is an oft-overlooked step in the coffee-making process, Tasting Table has teamed up with former Starbucks barista and coffee expert Kayla Stavridis over at BaristaHQ to help set the record straight. Together, we've listed the common mistakes you might be making when using your coffee grinder, and what you can do to improve your cup of Joe.