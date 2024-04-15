Try This Bag Trick To Check If Your Coffee Beans Are Still Fresh

For many, a freshly brewed cup of coffee is the highlight of the morning. Many brewing methods can achieve delicious results, but regardless of the equipment you use, it all starts with the beans. Of course, the coffee's source and subsequent roasting are crucial characteristics. However, like with other foods and beverages, it's necessary to check for freshness, too.

You'll want to look for the roast date when buying your next bag of coffee. This lets you know how long the product has been on the shelves. Note that you don't want to consume it right after roasting, but rather give it at least a couple of days. This is due to carbon dioxide gas that is trapped inside the beans during roasting. It'll need some time to dissipate, or else the extraction won't be consistent. However, wait too long, and all the carbon dioxide will escape, the coffee will oxidize and lose flavor.

The timeline of this process differs based on the exact bean and roast you select, so we suggest using a simple bag trick to check the freshness of any coffee. All that's necessary is to place half a cup of beans into a sealed bag and rest the beans overnight. If the container inflates, there's still carbon dioxide, meaning the coffee will be tasty to drink.