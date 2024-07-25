Zucchini Boats Are The Versatile Way To Enjoy Summer Produce
With its mild, slightly-sweet taste and ability to absorb the flavors of its fellow ingredients, zucchini is one of the most adaptable vegetables in the garden. It can be prepared in numerous ways and even makes an excellent addition to cakes or muffins as a great way to sneak in your veggies. This summer squash is also the perfect candidate to substitute for more starchy foods, such as noodles, potatoes, and bread. While zoodles have been a popular adaptation in recent years, take zucchini's versatility a step further by using it as the base for loaded boats.
Using this cucumber look-alike in lieu of potatoes or bread is a great way to make a meal keto or gluten-free, plus it has many nutritional benefits. Zucchini is a low-calorie, nutrient-rich food that contains fiber, magnesium, and Vitamin C. It helps with regular digestion, has anti-inflammatory properties, and can help strengthen bones. If this wasn't enough to convince you to make the switch, the customization options of zucchini boats are endless, and thus guaranteed to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters.
Preparing zucchini boats
To begin, you'll want to pick the best zucchini size for stuffed boats. If you're using them for appetizers, a small size works well, but if you're using them as a side or main dish, medium is best. Avoid large zucchini, because it takes longer to cook and all the pieces might not fit on a baking sheet or grill. Slice the vegetables down the center lengthwise to resemble, well, boats, then brush them with olive oil and season them with salt, pepper, and garlic for a nice base flavor.
Now comes the fun part — the toppings. From simple to complex, there's no way you can go wrong. If you're a minimalist or vegetarian, goat cheese and balsamic glaze make a quick yet flavor-packed choice, or topping them with other summer produce and herbs from your garden, such as tomatoes, peppers, or basil, is an easy and nutritious option. If you're someone who likes a bit more flare, this stuffed zucchini boats recipe includes quinoa, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, and lemon juice. It's always fun to try cuisine from other parts of the world, so these Mediterranean shrimp-stuffed zucchini boats are a nice choice. And, as mentioned, you can use zucchini to replace the bases in other recipes, like in these spaghetti squash lasagna boats, loaded potato skins with bacon and green onions, or a fresh bruschetta on a sliced baguette. Next time you make one of these, skip the starch and reach for a zucchini instead.