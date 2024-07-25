Zucchini Boats Are The Versatile Way To Enjoy Summer Produce

With its mild, slightly-sweet taste and ability to absorb the flavors of its fellow ingredients, zucchini is one of the most adaptable vegetables in the garden. It can be prepared in numerous ways and even makes an excellent addition to cakes or muffins as a great way to sneak in your veggies. This summer squash is also the perfect candidate to substitute for more starchy foods, such as noodles, potatoes, and bread. While zoodles have been a popular adaptation in recent years, take zucchini's versatility a step further by using it as the base for loaded boats.

Using this cucumber look-alike in lieu of potatoes or bread is a great way to make a meal keto or gluten-free, plus it has many nutritional benefits. Zucchini is a low-calorie, nutrient-rich food that contains fiber, magnesium, and Vitamin C. It helps with regular digestion, has anti-inflammatory properties, and can help strengthen bones. If this wasn't enough to convince you to make the switch, the customization options of zucchini boats are endless, and thus guaranteed to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters.