Try French Deviled Eggs Mimosa For A New Twist On The Classic Dish

If you think deviled eggs mimosa is some strange combination of hard boiled eggs, orange juice, and champagne, you're taking the term too literally. Instead, consider what deviled eggs and mimosas have in common. Still at a loss? The common denominator is the golden orange hue of both iconic recipes. The blend of champagne and orange juice as well as the amber hue of egg yolks are the inspirations for their namesake flower. Eggs mimosa, or oeufs mimosa, are the equivalent of French deviled eggs.

In true French style, eggs mimosa use classic French ingredients to embellish the yolks before stuffing them back into their whites. Dijon mustard, capers, shallots, tarragon, lemon zest, and spring onions are popular additions to the egg yolk mixture.

However, a second key difference sets them apart from the deviled eggs we're used to stateside. After scooping the hard boiled yolks out of the egg white halves, you'll use most of them to make the deviled egg filling, but you'll also reserve a portion of them for the piece de resistance. As the finishing touch, the reserved egg yolks are pressed through a strainer or otherwise crumbed over the deviled eggs, showering them in delicate wisps that give the appearance of the fuzzy center of a mimosa flower.