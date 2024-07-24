Try French Deviled Eggs Mimosa For A New Twist On The Classic Dish
If you think deviled eggs mimosa is some strange combination of hard boiled eggs, orange juice, and champagne, you're taking the term too literally. Instead, consider what deviled eggs and mimosas have in common. Still at a loss? The common denominator is the golden orange hue of both iconic recipes. The blend of champagne and orange juice as well as the amber hue of egg yolks are the inspirations for their namesake flower. Eggs mimosa, or oeufs mimosa, are the equivalent of French deviled eggs.
In true French style, eggs mimosa use classic French ingredients to embellish the yolks before stuffing them back into their whites. Dijon mustard, capers, shallots, tarragon, lemon zest, and spring onions are popular additions to the egg yolk mixture.
However, a second key difference sets them apart from the deviled eggs we're used to stateside. After scooping the hard boiled yolks out of the egg white halves, you'll use most of them to make the deviled egg filling, but you'll also reserve a portion of them for the piece de resistance. As the finishing touch, the reserved egg yolks are pressed through a strainer or otherwise crumbed over the deviled eggs, showering them in delicate wisps that give the appearance of the fuzzy center of a mimosa flower.
French mimosa adaptations of American deviled eggs
If you ask a French cook about their version of deviled eggs, they will refer to the reserved crumbled yolks as the "mimosa." You can give any deviled egg the mimosa treatment by simply reserving a portion of the egg yolks to add back later in crumbled form. Take, for example, this super easy deviled egg recipe that actually uses French ingredients like Dijon and creme fraiche. The easiest way to create a mimosa topping for this recipe is to put all of the egg yolks into a metal or glass bowl and crush them with the back of your fork. Then, take a tablespoon and scoop out some of the crumbled "mimosa" to reserve on a plate while you stir the creme fraiche, Dijon, and mayo into the rest of the yolks. No matter how many ingredients you use to make the deviled egg, the mimosa treatment won't add any extra time or effort.
The mimosa is a beautiful textural upgrade, but you can still use other garnishes for extra flavor and color. You can follow the sprinkle of mimosa with a light dusting of paprika, curry, or chili powder. For heavier garnishes like diced pickles, green onions, shrimp, candied bacon, or sprigs of fresh herbs, save the mimosa sprinkle for last. If you want to adapt American deviled egg recipes with French ingredients, you can replace sweet pickle relish with capers and swap yellow mustard with a sweeter, more sophisticated Dijon.