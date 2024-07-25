The Chi Chi Is The Ultimate Tropical Drink For Those Who Don't Want Rum

Tropical drinks can mentally whisk you away to some dreamy beach destination. They scream all things fun and refreshing with their fruit flavors of coconut, pineapple, and mango. The one hitch: Rum is integral to nearly all tropical drink recipes. In fact, they get better when you use two types of rum. So, what if you don't actually love rum? Does that mean you don't get to sip a vacation in a glass?

The chi chi has you covered. With this rare and utterly delicious non-rum-based tropical cocktail, even those who aren't big on rum can enjoy island-inspired flavors. The chi chi has plenty in common with better-known tropical tipples, but it's made with vodka instead. It's made with pineapple and coconut so is essentially a piña colada without rum — if you've ever longed for a carefree piña colada but couldn't stand the rum, this is about to become your ultimate warm-weather go-to.

Plus, it was invented by Donn the Beachcomber, who is considered the grandfather of tiki. He created or fine-tuned so many iconic tropical staples — like the mai tai and the zombie — at his bar, which was open in Hollywood from 1933 to 1985; subsequent locations survived longer. The chi chi calls for 4 ounces of pineapple juice, 1 ounce of cream of coconut, and 1½ ounces of vodka. Shake it all up with ice, strain into a goblet over fresh ice, pop on a pineapple slice, and enjoy your non-rum piña colada.