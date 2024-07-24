The Superstition To Be Aware Of When Drinking Beer In The Czech Republic

Nearly every country in the world has its own unique drinking culture. From drinking etiquette to toast superstitions, there are so many ways to enjoy a drink like a true local no matter where you go. Every country in Europe has its own set of drinking rules, all the way from how to drink wine in France to what alcohol to toast with in Hungary. Out of all of them, the Czech Republic has some particularly special habits and superstitions that make it a special place to drink.

The Czech Republic has a unique rule when it comes to drinking beer: do not cross arms with other people. It is believed that if two people's arms overlap each other, they will both have seven years of bad luck, specifically in the bedroom. Since the Czech Republic drinks the most beer per capita in the entire world, this rule is a must-know for anyone drinking there.

On top of that, drinking culture in the Czech Republic also follows other rules that are common in western Europe. All these rules are compounded during a toast, making for a rather complicated process that can be hard to pull off while intoxicated. To fit into the drinking scene and impress the locals, there are three simple rules to keep in mind while drinking beer in the Czech Republic.