The Historic Reason You Should Not Toast With Beer In Hungary

Part of the allure of traveling abroad is the opportunity to try new things. Whether that's a new activity or trying a food that's exotic to you, you'll do something out of your comfort zone. Maybe one night you'll even go out on the town. If you're in Hungary and out for a few drinks be careful to avoid toasting with beer. But why?

To answer this, we have to go back to 1848 when Hungary was still a part of the Austrian Empire. During the Hungarian Revolution of 1848, rebels against the monarchy demanded independence. Due to several reasons, including in-fighting between different ethnic groups in Hungary, Russia was brought in and, with the Austrians, put an end to the revolution.

Russia made a deal with the leader of the Hungarian Revolution to surrender the rebel army, then Russia gave the army to Austria. Austria, in a move distasteful even to Russia, hanged, shot, and otherwise killed 16 generals, soldiers, and others involved in the revolution. The first 13 are the most well known, and are colloquially called the "13 Martyrs of Arad." Legend has it that while the Martyrs were being killed, the executing Austrians were clinking beer, being jovial, and generally showing disrespect to the dead. Because of this, Hungary made a vow, to be in place for 150 years, to never toast with beer.