Hladinka Is The Perfect Beer Pour For Foam Lovers

If you are pouring a Hladinka from a tap, you'll start by tilting your glass at a 45-degree angle from the spout. Then you'll make that heavier foam layer at the bottom of your glass and once it has reached the appropriate width you'll fill up the rest of your glass with your alcoholic beverage. To do this you'll need to fully open the tap so you have an even, quick, rush of beer that won't disturb the beautiful froth you've just created. It may take a little practice to get the result you want, but it will be well worth it in the end.

In addition to the Hladinka, two other Czech pours make the foam the star of the drink. The second level is the Snyt pour, which features about two-thirds of the glass having foam. It makes the beer incredibly light and is focused on being a refreshing sip, rather than a more filling beer. After the Snyt is the Mliko which is essentially just frothy goodness. It makes for a creamy, almost sweet beer as you drink and is sometimes thought of as a dessert beverage.

With these tips in mind, you can now make a foam-heavy drink at home or ask for one the next time you're at your favorite water hole.