8 Chef-Approved Tips For Roasting Bananas To Perfection

First things first: Choosing the best specimen for the job. When it comes to roasting bananas, chef Smeulders has found a sweet spot. "Overripe bananas can become too mushy, while underripe ones might not develop the desired sweetness," she says. In short, save the super soft bananas for banana bread and reach for the ready-to-eat fruits for roasting.

So, what exactly are we looking for in the perfect produce for roasting? It's all about texture. The banana should be firm to the touch with just a little bit of give. Most likely, the skin will be yellow with just a few brown spots beginning to peek through, though those dark blotches are not necessarily an indication of overripeness. Just use your best judgment in terms of touch to feel for a firm fruit that feels ripe enough to snack on.

While bananas do tend to ripen faster than expected, there is the rare occasion when your bunch is just too green to use. Luckily, if you need to ripen your bananas faster, there's a hack for that. As bananas ripen, they release ethylene gas. By placing your bananas in a brown paper bag, that ethylene gas gets trapped, mixes with oxygen, and puts the whole process into overdrive — resulting in ready-to-use bananas in less time. You can speed up the process even further by adding another ethylene-releasing fruit to the bag, like an apple, pear, or avocado.