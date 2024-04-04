You've Been Peeling Bananas Wrong This Entire Time

While some people wonder if it is safe to eat banana peels, others wonder if there is a better way to peel these potassium-rich babies for snacking or making a loaf of brown butter banana bread or fluffy banana pancakes. Both are fair questions worth pondering. However, if you are among the many who end up smushing the top of your banana when you try to break open the peel at the stem, you are not alone and will be happy to discover that there is another way. Borrow from the monkey's banana playbook and peel your fruit like they do.

Monkeys hold the stem side in their hands so it is pointing down and use a pinch, squeeze, and tear method to open the opposite side. Using two fingers — your thumb and index finger — pinch and squeeze the non-stem side until the peel splits open. The result is immediate, and after pulling down the peel, you are in business to start noshing, mashing, or chopping this fruit for whatever you might be making.