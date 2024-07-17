Top Chef Star Naomi Pomeroy's Death Has The Food World Shaken

Naomi Pomeroy, a recurring judge on the Bravo series "Top Chef," has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 49 after a tubing accident on the Willamette River in western Oregon, as reported by The New York Times. Her husband and fellow restauranteur, Kyle Linden Webster, and their friend hit a partly submerged branch while floating down the river on Saturday afternoon. The collision knocked each of them off of their floats — two inner tubes and a paddle board that they tied together — but Pomeroy was the only one who didn't make it to shore.

Her death was reported on July 15, with official statements indicating that she drowned due to her paddle board leash becoming tangled underwater. As of July 17, rescuers from the Benton County Sheriff's Office continue the search for her body. Strong currents prevented rescuers from recovering her, but the rescue personnel continue to search the area using sonar technology, underwater cameras, and drones. Efforts have so far been unsuccessful due to the amount of heavy debris in the river, but the search team remains determined.

Ms. Pomeroy is widely credited with sowing the seeds of Portland's restaurant scene. Her early career is characterized by a series of supper clubs she hosted with her first husband, inspiring the wider early 2000's pop-up restaurant craze. She leaves behind their daughter August, her parents, stepmother, and two brothers.