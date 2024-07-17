Panera Just Dropped New Spicy Sandwiches And Avocado Toast

Panera Bread is celebrating summer with a brand new expansion of its menu focused on fans who like a little heat as well as the return of some old menu favorites. In terms of new menu items, we're looking forward to trying the Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich ($11.59), Kickin' Grilled Cheese ($7.49), and its new line of avocado toasts.

The Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich will have grilled chicken topped with aged white cheddar, sweet peppers, roasted corn, and cilantro on a slice of ciabatta bread slathered with a creamy salsa verde spread. The Kickin' Grilled Cheese uses that same creamy salsa verde spread to turn up the heat on a classic cheddar grilled cheese. As for the avocado toasts, we've got the Classic Avo ($3.49) and the Garden Avo ($4.49) both of which will be served on sourdough bread. The Classic uses a simple chunky avocado spread while the Garden adds tomatoes and garlic aioli.

But it's not just new items we get to look forward to, Panera is also bringing back two of its bagel flavors: sesame and blueberry. And, to celebrate the return of the bagels, the company is sharing a "Bagels are Back Sandwich Hack" where customers who buy a whole-sized sandwich and customize the bread to a bagel of their choice will receive a second bagel sandwich for free. Everything discussed will be available nationwide starting immediately, so break up the workday with a lunch break and grab yourself a bite of something spicy.