The Potato Variety You Need For A Sweeter Potato Salad

Now that summer is in full swing, you might see potato salad a lot more often, gracing all those picnics, backyard BBQs, and other outdoor festivities with its creamy goodness. Putting together this familiar dish starts with choosing the potato variety that fits your personal taste best. Luckily, there are quite a few options, from the ever-versatile Yukon Gold and starchy Russet to waxy fingerlings. For a sweet, delicate base and some bite-sized fun, new potatoes are the ones to go with.

Here's the first thing to know about new potatoes: they are simply potatoes of many varieties (Yukon Gold, red, etc.) harvested before they fully mature, hence the alternative name "baby potatoes." They are smaller than regular potatoes, with a high moisture content yet relatively low in starch. Although still creamy in texture, they're not too mushy and able to retain shape when cooked or tossed in dressing. Flavor-wise, they have a pleasant sweetness accompanying the usual rustic, earthy taste. On the outside, their waxy skin adds a layer of slight chewiness that contrasts the soft flesh.

Delightful enough as they are, new potatoes are even better when coated in the signature mayo-based dressing of potato salad. Its sweetness lays the ground for building a balanced flavor profile. The subtle, enjoyable sweet notes entwined with the tangy condiments, dotted in-between are herby, peppery nuances of the remaining ingredients.