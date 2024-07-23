The Potato Variety You Need For A Sweeter Potato Salad
Now that summer is in full swing, you might see potato salad a lot more often, gracing all those picnics, backyard BBQs, and other outdoor festivities with its creamy goodness. Putting together this familiar dish starts with choosing the potato variety that fits your personal taste best. Luckily, there are quite a few options, from the ever-versatile Yukon Gold and starchy Russet to waxy fingerlings. For a sweet, delicate base and some bite-sized fun, new potatoes are the ones to go with.
Here's the first thing to know about new potatoes: they are simply potatoes of many varieties (Yukon Gold, red, etc.) harvested before they fully mature, hence the alternative name "baby potatoes." They are smaller than regular potatoes, with a high moisture content yet relatively low in starch. Although still creamy in texture, they're not too mushy and able to retain shape when cooked or tossed in dressing. Flavor-wise, they have a pleasant sweetness accompanying the usual rustic, earthy taste. On the outside, their waxy skin adds a layer of slight chewiness that contrasts the soft flesh.
Delightful enough as they are, new potatoes are even better when coated in the signature mayo-based dressing of potato salad. Its sweetness lays the ground for building a balanced flavor profile. The subtle, enjoyable sweet notes entwined with the tangy condiments, dotted in-between are herby, peppery nuances of the remaining ingredients.
Have fun creating the sweet potato salad of your dreams
Good news! You don't need to peel new potatoes. Just leave the skin on as it's edible and also adds an extra layer of flavor and texture. New potatoes can be boiled until they're tender, which should take around 15 minutes. Alternatively, you can slice the potatoes in half, cover them in olive oil, and roast them to intensify their flavor. Yukon Gold, in particular, is quite good for roasting since it strikes the perfect balance between crisp and soft.
While the potatoes are cooking, put together the dressing with the usual mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, salt, pepper, and chopped herbs. Sprinkle in minced garlic or garlic powder for an aromatic touch. For a kick of heat, go for cayenne pepper or Old Bay seasoning. Maybe squeeze in lemon juice for a zesty taste to cut through all the tangy richness.
Once you've got the potatoes and the dressing, a quick toss is all it takes to bring everything together. Of course, other additions are much welcomed for a more versatile taste. They could be smoky, crispy bacon for those who like a bit of savoriness. If you're using red potatoes, toss in some blue cheese to make a red, white, and blue potato salad. Hard-boiled eggs are great for bulking up the dish to make it more filling. And as always, with onions, celery, and scallions in the mix, every bite is a fun pop of flavor.