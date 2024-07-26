Finish Off Your Sundae With A Grilled Banana And Thank Us Later

To achieve this beautifully golden banana, choose one that is just ripe or even overripe, which will lend itself well to caramelization due to its extra sugar. Leaving the peel on, slice the banana in half lengthwise. Coat the open halves with butter and a mixture of brown sugar and cinnamon. Place them on the grill, peel side down, for three minutes, then flip the banana halves and continue to grill them for another two minutes. When they're finished, remove the peels and place the banana slices atop your ice cream.

If you want to take it up a notch, brush on some bourbon or rum before grilling to make this treat more reminiscent of bananas Foster, which calls for flambéing sliced bananas in a pan. You could also roast bananas to give them a flavor boost if you don't feel like firing up the grill. Another variation of this is deep-fried banana spring rolls, like those served at P.F. Chang's with coconut pineapple ice cream.

Regardless of how you achieve it, this hot-and-cold combination of caramelized banana and ice cream is so good, you won't be able to resist. In fact, you'll likely be eager to see what other grilled fruits make the perfect summer ice cream topping.